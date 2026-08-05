Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under the radar at Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players who can contend at Wyndham Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified. As an added feature for the next three weeks, all Sleepers will need to perform well to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs. For this week’s Wyndham Championship, all Sleepers rank outside the top 70 in points. Scenarios for all golfers in the field who can advance can be viewed here.
Top 20
Denny McCarthy (+305) ... Indeed, it hits like an error that he’s outside the bubble with the FedExCup Playoffs on deck, but he’s 84th in the FedExCup. Relative to his last four years on the PGA TOUR, it’s been a down season, especially since he had qualified for all of the Signature Events in 2026, but it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. He’s only a week removed from a season-best T3 at the 3M Open, and he’s connected for three top 20s in eight appearances at Sedgefield Country Club. That includes a T11 last year when he closed with a field-low-tying 63. Still among the best putters you’ll find, but he’s lost a little mojo from tee to green, so the familiarity of this week’s shorter par 70 is in his favor. That you’re getting over triple the kickback for what isn’t usually heavy lifting for the 33-year-old is a bonus.
Top 30
Rico Hoey (+210) ... This is right around the time of the season when he starts to simmer. It’s uncanny how he delivered later in both of his first two seasons on the PGA TOUR, but he’s going to have to do it again as he’s 112th in the FedExCup. Except for consecutive top 20s in Texas in late May, it’s been a characteristically quiet first several months for the 30-year-old, but he signed for four sub-70 rounds at Detroit Golf Club for a T15 at the Rocket Classic, so perhaps that will serve as this year’s, ahem, launchpad. He does his best work from tee to green, but he gained strokes on the field throughout his bag in Motown. He's also 2-for-2 at Sedgefield with a T22 in his debut in 2024 when he first showed the capacity to lock in late.
Top 40
Chandler Phillips (+194) ... Slots 90th in the FedExCup, and he’s surging with a T3 at the 3M Open and a trio of T15s in his last six starts. All 16 of his rounds contributing to those lofty finishes were sub-70 rounds. He’s also 2-for-2 at Sedgefield with a T38 in 2024 and a T34 last year, so he’s been gold in this market on this course. The 29-year-old Texan also doesn’t mind the pressure. He proved this in no small measure with a solo second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the FedExCup Fall last year. He had arrived for the penultimate stop of the season at 139th in the FedExCup and vaulted into the top 100 to reup his fully exempt status.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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