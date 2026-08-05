Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under the radar at Wyndham Championship

Rico Hoey (+210) ... This is right around the time of the season when he starts to simmer. It’s uncanny how he delivered later in both of his first two seasons on the PGA TOUR, but he’s going to have to do it again as he’s 112th in the FedExCup. Except for consecutive top 20s in Texas in late May, it’s been a characteristically quiet first several months for the 30-year-old, but he signed for four sub-70 rounds at Detroit Golf Club for a T15 at the Rocket Classic, so perhaps that will serve as this year’s, ahem, launchpad. He does his best work from tee to green, but he gained strokes on the field throughout his bag in Motown. He's also 2-for-2 at Sedgefield with a T22 in his debut in 2024 when he first showed the capacity to lock in late.