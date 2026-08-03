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2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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John VanDerLaan heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with Cam Young defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 11-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0380.521
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.437-0.231
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0460.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.237-0.560
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.682-0.166

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.437 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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