John VanDerLaan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.437 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.