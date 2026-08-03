John VanDerLaan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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John VanDerLaan heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with Cam Young defending his title after shooting 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 11-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.038
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.437
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.046
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.237
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.682
|-0.166
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.437 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.13% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.