Sleeper Picks: The British Open Championship

Sam Stevens (+320) ... The 30-year-old born on the Fourth of July finally is making his debut in The Open. He was just outside the bubble for entry last year but has populated the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the majority of the last 12 months and led the cohort of 15 that The R&A plucked from the OWGR on July 6 to help fill the field. If the influence of what positioned him comfortably to qualify pays forward, fulfilling this wager will be better than a coin flip. He’s 8-for-8 in majors with top 25s in three of his last four, including a T24 in his debut at the Masters and a T7 at the U.S. Open, both earlier this year. His current weakness is putting, but the unfamiliarity with the greens at Royal Birkdale favors his tee-to-green skill set. And as a native of the Great Plains – from Texas to Kansas to his collegiate stomping grounds of Oklahoma State University – he’s not only gritty, he’s ready to rock if the wind blows.