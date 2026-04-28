Sleeper Picks: Cadillac Championship

Jacob Bridgeman (+590) ... Just like with Thomas above, it’s absurd to label Bridgeman as a Sleeper in a vacuum, so it requires the context of this value in a market in which he’s delivered three times this year. He’s outside the top-15 shortest in the field of 72, so that qualifies for our purposes here. Since a white-hot start to the season that included his breakthrough victory at The Riviera Country Club, thus becoming the first debutant to record an official victory on the course in 51 years, he’s cooled to the tune of a T14 and a pair of forgettable results, but the Blue Monster presents as a neutral field on which his balanced attack can go to work. His uptick overall has been as a result of improved tee-to-green performance as he continues to learn the rotation of host sites, all the while he’s elevated to No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Loves himself some Bermudagrass greens, so he should be a quicker study than the field average in scoring.