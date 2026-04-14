Sleeper Picks: RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia (+850) ... Well, this was a treat to find him all the way down the board just one month removed from his victory in the last Signature Event. After he emerged with the title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the lefty answered with a T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship but then missed consecutive cuts in India and at the Masters. Now promised four rounds at Harbour Town, where his best outcome is a T18 in 2024, the angle is to lean back into the explosive scorer who also has a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open this year. He last appeared as a sleeper for the same finish for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he led after three rounds before the bad beat of a T6. It’s time to get paid back for payback.