Rickie Fowler finds form again at RBC Heritage with opening 65

"I feel like it's a ball-striker's golf course. That's why I was putting some work in the last couple days because I know you can't really whiff it around here. ... I obviously sent some videos to Butch. Some of it was just getting in a spot where I was comfortable and being able to continue the body to move and get the face square at contact. Yeah, so some of it is just a trust thing and in the head, which can be tough at times."