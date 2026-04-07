Sleeper Picks: See which veterans to target at 2026 Masters

Zach Johnson (+200) ... With the low 50 and ties at the conclusion of two rounds serving as the cut line, this almost is a make-the-cut bet for which he’s (-125) in that market. So, you might as well let him stretch on the weekend for plus money in this market. While he finished T8 at last year’s Masters, that’s not even the most influential factor for the 2007 champion. Rather, after turning 50 on Feb. 24, he won in his debut on the PGA TOUR Champions and has another two podium finishes in as many starts since. Pound for pound, he might not be as attractive as guys in their prime who are not playing as well relative to their competition, but he’s as sharp as anyone in the field relative to his. Now he gets to apply it to a course on which he’s logged 66 competitive rounds.