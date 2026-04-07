Sleeper Picks: See which veterans to target at 2026 Masters
4 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Key trends for making picks at the Masters
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Jason Day (+6700) ... As a major champion currently inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, the Aussie doesn’t present as a traditional Sleeper, but his odds to win do. There are 25 players who are shorter – at +3500, Min Woo Lee is the shortest who isn’t in the Power Rankings – but Day’s hot-and-cold form over time no doubt contributes. And that’s exactly what bettors prefer at the Masters because course history is more valuable here than anywhere else. While he’s rested since a T6 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open two weeks ago – one of a pair of top 10s this year – he’s delivered five top-10 finishes at Augusta National Golf Club in 14 appearances. He nearly broke through in his debut in 2011 before settling for a T2, while his most recent noisemaker was a T8 last year. The 38-year-old also fills the back of his trading card, but his short game remains especially elite.
Top 5
Sungjae Im (+1425) ... If he didn’t squander a chance to win the Valspar Championship three weeks ago – he settled for T4 to eliminate doubt over residual concern about an injured right wrist; it was his second T4 in four appearances – he wouldn’t be a sleeper much less for these odds on a track where he’s recorded two top fives, a T8 and a T16 in just six tries. Again, the moral of the matter is that the Masters is unlike all other tournaments as it concerns course history and the exponential value of success on it. Some even call it a tradition.
Top 10
Jacob Bridgeman (+465) ... Second-shortest to Chris Gotterup among the 22 Masters debutants, the winner of The Genesis Invitational is my choice to end Fuzzy Zoeller’s run as the latest first-timer to prevail, but it’s fine to retreat into this market for those odds. Zoeller’s breakthrough was in 1979, but when Bridgeman took the title in his first look at The Riviera Country Club in February, he was the first first-timer to record an official victory on the course since Pat Fitzsimons in 1975. On the season, Bridgeman is eight-for-eight with four top 10s and no worse than a T18. He’s atop the FedExCup standings and leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, three-putt avoidance and par-4 scoring. Oh, and he wasn’t entirely green before his practice rounds at Augusta National. He gave it a go here a couple of times while at Clemson.
Top 20
Daniel Berger (+205) ... While not as much of a reach as other bets on this page, the kickback still is tantalizing enough to warrant action. He didn’t complete the wire-to-wire bid at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, but he handled the playoff loss like the pro that he is, and that’s not nothing as he looks ahead to his seventh Masters. Three top 20s this year and missed this finish here by one stroke during a hot stretch of form a year ago. He’s also back to his vintage self from tee to green, so it’s just a matter of getting back on the bicycle.
Top 30
Davis Riley (+375) ... Since opening the season as the first 54-hole leader not to convert it into victory, instead backpedaling into a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 29-year-old has gone just three-for-eight and without a top-40 finish. However, he debuted at the Masters a year ago and finished T21 despite a pair of rounds over par. He later shared runner-up honors at the PGA Championship, which yielded a return trip to Augusta National, and has three career top-30 finishes and a T31 in 10 starts in the majors. His strengths of being a little above average in distance off the tee and way above average with the putter serve as a sneaky combination as he tacks on more experience in course management.
Top 40
Zach Johnson (+200) ... With the low 50 and ties at the conclusion of two rounds serving as the cut line, this almost is a make-the-cut bet for which he’s (-125) in that market. So, you might as well let him stretch on the weekend for plus money in this market. While he finished T8 at last year’s Masters, that’s not even the most influential factor for the 2007 champion. Rather, after turning 50 on Feb. 24, he won in his debut on the PGA TOUR Champions and has another two podium finishes in as many starts since. Pound for pound, he might not be as attractive as guys in their prime who are not playing as well relative to their competition, but he’s as sharp as anyone in the field relative to his. Now he gets to apply it to a course on which he’s logged 66 competitive rounds.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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