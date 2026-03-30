Power Rankings: Valero Texas Open

As Harman showcased, the winner will want to have his affairs in order so as to withstand the abuse. As a winner of The Open Championship, it came as no surprise that he was built for it by putting himself into position on approach to get his primary weapon from the left side on the putting surface. He averaged only 11 greens hit per round but that ranked T11 among the 66 who cashed. He then led the field in putts per GIR and didn’t miss from 7 feet and in. Per usual to prepare for strong winds, the overseeded greens are prepped to just 11½ feet as measured by the Stimpmeter.