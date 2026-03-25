Sleeper Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open

David Ford (+510) ... The lefty is nearing his first anniversary as a PGA TOUR member. Until then, courses where he chooses to tee it up will remain as question marks, but that hasn’t prevented him from making some noise often enough to warrant our faith when form and fit align. En route to a T46 at last week’s Valspar Championship, he was under par in three rounds. A third-round 78 ruined a charge, but it was just one bad day. He already has a pair of top 20s this season, but it’s his exceptionally balanced bag that stands out for his debut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He’s inside the top 50 on the PGA TOUR in total driving, greens hit, proximity, scrambling, bogey avoidance and adjusted scoring. Perhaps most impressive are his decisions off the tee, even though he has plenty of muscle to step on it when the shot calls for it. It’s a reflection of sound course management as he accepts the learning curve.