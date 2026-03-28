Michael Thorbjornsen clinging to last-minute Masters spot Sunday at Texas Children’s Houston Open

“Honestly, it’s happened a few times now where I’ve been in that final group or have kind of been in the mix going into Sunday,” he said. “I feel like every round is different, whether you’re in the lead or tied for the lead or chasing someone. You can’t treat it like it’s a special day or anything like that, you just have to treat it like any other round, whether it’s a Thursday round, a Friday round, or whatnot. Just go and hit your shots and do the best that you can.”