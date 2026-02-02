Power Rankings: WM Phoenix Open

Compared to all courses on the PGA TOUR, contrary to its personality, TPC Scottsdale almost always is quite average on paper. With oversized greens averaging about 7,000 square feet, the peril of wayward drives in 3½-inch rough can be canceled with approach shots on a track that tips at just 7,261 yards. Hitting 12 greens in regulation amid favorable weather this week likely will be losing chances relative to the field. Sunshine will allow daytime highs to climb into the upper 70s. The only threat for wind is midweek and might abate by the time balls are in the air on Thursday. Therefore, distance off the tee plays up as usual. But because so many guys are sending it nowadays, those same guys will be separated on the greens.