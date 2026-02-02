Power Rankings: WM Phoenix Open
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler claims 20th PGA TOUR win at The American Express
Written by Rob Bolton
With Justin Rose’s record-setting, wire-to-wire victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, the acts keep getting harder to follow in the young season, so it’s well-timed that the next stop on the PGA TOUR has the capacity for the stage. That’s not only figurative as it concerns this week’s WM Phoenix Open, it’s also literal, with the nightly action at the "Birds Nest" within earshot of the 18th green at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
Rose didn’t make the trip to the Valley of the Sun, but had he committed, he might think that the festivities on and off the golf course were a celebration in his honor. Then again, so can the 10 dozen who will lace it up, because it’s a vibe, day and night.
Expectations, the course setup, what’s at stake and more details are below.
Analysis of any of the entrants’ chances to win the WM Phoenix Open begins with the acceptance of the unquantifiable; that is, each entrant’s acceptance of the din. If the Masters yields roars that jar the body like a blaring wakeup alarm, then the WM Phoenix Open is a white noise that can aid concentration. After all, there’s no fighting it, so the fellas might as well have fun and use it to their advantage.
The tournament forever is a bucket-list item for fans, while the 16th hole serves as the same for the field. Known as the "Coliseum," the par 3 is a rite of passage, also figuratively and literally, for the golfers chasing the trophy. While they hope to traverse the enclosed 163-yarder four times, you’d likely find many fans who’ve spent a day in those confines who’d want to experience it for the first time all over again.
What can be measured is that the Coliseum has slotted in the middle third of the most challenging holes on the course in each of the last five editions of the tournament, so it’s not as daunting as the visual suggests. It’s been the easiest or second-easiest of the four par 3s.
Compared to all courses on the PGA TOUR, contrary to its personality, TPC Scottsdale almost always is quite average on paper. With oversized greens averaging about 7,000 square feet, the peril of wayward drives in 3½-inch rough can be canceled with approach shots on a track that tips at just 7,261 yards. Hitting 12 greens in regulation amid favorable weather this week likely will be losing chances relative to the field. Sunshine will allow daytime highs to climb into the upper 70s. The only threat for wind is midweek and might abate by the time balls are in the air on Thursday. Therefore, distance off the tee plays up as usual. But because so many guys are sending it nowadays, those same guys will be separated on the greens.
TPC Scottsdale’s averages in proximity to the hole have been among the longest of all courses measured. That’s in direct relation to their size, but the putting surfaces are not dastardly as they also rank comfortably in the heart of all tracks in terms of one-putt percentage, three-putt avoidance and a high percentage of ranges. The overseeded Bermudagrass greens will be governed to the standard 12-foot rollout using a Stimpmeter.
The WM Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am swapped spots on the schedule this season, so the first phase of the Aon Swing 5 will send its qualifiers into not just one, but both of the first two Signature Events. After next week’s jaunt to the Monterey Peninsula, the fortunate five will conclude the West Coast Swing at The Genesis Invitational.
