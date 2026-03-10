Sleeper picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Brooks Koepka (+750) ... Now that the rubber met the road at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches where he tied for ninth, it’s time to open the throttle. While there’s a proven narrative that TPC Sawgrass forces guys into defensive positions, the magic about the place is that it also properly rewards guys who are flushing it. Because that’s something that professional golfers do quite well and often, the variable between being in total control and constantly on one’s heels is between the ears. Well, the five-time major champion doesn’t lack for self-confidence, and with his transition of returning to the PGA TOUR behind him, the focus is singular in his seventh appearance. He’s finished no better than T11 in 2018, but the surge of form at home in Palm Beach Gardens presents as a springboard as he strides into the kind of environment that brings out the best version of his competitive self.