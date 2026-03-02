Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open
Written by Rob Bolton
To all bosses and teachers in Puerto Rico: Cut some slack for the sports fans on the job and in the classroom this week. And because you won’t be able to beat ‘em, join ‘em!
Puerto Rico is the place to be in the first week of March. Not only is the PGA TOUR on the island for the annual Puerto Rico Open, but the World Baseball Classic also is scheduled to begin. And not only is Puerto Rico poised to make noise on the diamond, it’s also hosting. Locals attending daylight action at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande can then make the short trip to San Juan to watch and support their team on both Friday and Saturday night at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.
Perhaps one or two of the golfers in the field of 120 at Grand Reserve also will experience the thrills of the WBC. But first, they will need to hit the ground running on a racetrack of a par 72 along the north shore. Continue reading beneath those projected to contend and others to consider for how the course will test, the immediate perk up for grabs and more.
Others to consider
- Rafael Campos: Because of course! Puerto Rico’s native son is in his 16th appearance. Until last year when he competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via a sponsor exemption, he had missed only one prior edition due to injury in 2020. Since breaking through at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (and becoming a first-time father) in November of 2024, the 37-year-old has been in a massive slump, so no one could use home cooking more. And despite the struggles, he demands respect at Grand Reserve where he’s 7-for-7 since 2016 with three top 10s and a T18 in his last appearance in 2024.
- Zecheng Dou: The latest evidence that the third time really might be the charm. After a pair of failed tries to retain his card with varied levels of success, the 29-year-old has parlayed his late-season flurry on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 into a 5-for-5 start on the PGA TOUR this season. His last two yielded top 20s. And at 59th in the FedExCup, he’s inside the bubble to be an addition to THE PLAYERS Championship when that field is released on Friday. (See below for more details on that.) In the more recent of his two trips to Grand Reserve in 2024, he finished strong with a 6-under 66 for a T32.
- Takumi Kanaya: If this tournament would have led off the season, he’d easily have been slotted in the Power Rankings proper after he recorded a win and another three top fives across his last nine starts worldwide. Alas, he’s been slow to get going this season, that is, until a T17 at PGA National last week where he rebounded from a 2-over 73 in the opening round. Led the PGA TOUR in fairways hit in 2025, and it’s a weapon that helps keep him out of trouble everywhere, but it’s the kind of superb putting that he showcased last week that would fulfill the motivation for this attention.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart: Quietly off the starting block with a pair of top 25s in his return to fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR. In limited action on conditional status last year, his only payday in four starts was a T26 at Grand Reserve, while his first career top 10 on the circuit was a T6 in his debut here in 2024. His scoring average in those eight rounds is 68.13. So, amid the inconsistency that goes with the learning curve, this has been a spot early at which his expectations can be elevated by the confidence of prior success.
Indeed, the itinerary for the sports fan writes itself in Puerto Rico this week, but the same can be said for golfers at the Puerto Rico Open. It’s the first Additional Event of four this season, so it’s not only a supplement for fully exempt PGA TOUR members chasing season-long objectives, it’s also the opportunity to be a launchpad while the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard has the attention of their brethren who had stronger seasons in 2025 and who are off to faster starts in 2026.
Speaking of fast starts, that’s the gameplan at Grand Reserve. The stock par 72 that tips at 7,506 yards surrendered a tournament-record scoring average of 69.616 a year ago. The thickest of the rough is just two inches and, averaging 6,500 square feet, the greens are larger than usual. They’re also slower than the norm at just 11 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. Both versions of size and speed are to help mitigate against sea breezes on the exposed property, which is blanketed with paspalum.
If a golfer hits 12 greens in regulation per round and converts four of those chances into par breakers, he’s going to be below field average in both metrics. For most intents and purposes, flags are the targets because of how receptive the greens will play and how easy it will be to get up and down for par when necessary.
The other intents and purposes will be determined with the finish line in view. Although holes Nos. 15, 16 and 17 set up as a par-3-4-3 stretch, they’re not dubbed with a nickname like The Bear Trap that describes the same sector with the same pars on The Champion Course at PGA National. But the trio at Grand Reserve still promises cause for pause.
Although Grand Reserve has been the only host in tournament history (2008-present), this is just the second edition for which its nine are reversed for the Puerto Rico Open. In its debut last year, Nos. 15-17 averaged 0.024 strokes over par and the 17th hole was the hardest hole of the tournament. While aggregate scoring isn’t egregious in a vacuum, it’s a departure from the open-throttle experience that precedes it.
Now, about that wind.
Daytime temps will climb into the mid-80s with a persistent but prevailing push from the east. Gusts will eclipse 20 mph. Rain always is a threat to fall at some point, and with this week’s potential greater than usual, the full breadth of Mother Nature will be the primary line of defense.
In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 for the victory, the winner will earn an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship if not already eligible. As of midday Tuesday, 13 qualified automatically for next week’s flagship stop on the PGA TOUR, while another four are positioned to fill the field via the latest FedExCup ranking. The champion at Grand Reserve also will punch a ticket for the PGA Championship, and his membership exemption as a winner will extend through 2028, but berths into the Masters and all remaining Signature Events are not included in the package for winners of Additional Events.
