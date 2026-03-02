Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open

Rafael Campos: Because of course! Puerto Rico’s native son is in his 16th appearance. Until last year when he competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via a sponsor exemption, he had missed only one prior edition due to injury in 2020. Since breaking through at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (and becoming a first-time father) in November of 2024, the 37-year-old has been in a massive slump, so no one could use home cooking more. And despite the struggles, he demands respect at Grand Reserve where he’s 7-for-7 since 2016 with three top 10s and a T18 in his last appearance in 2024.

Zecheng Dou: The latest evidence that the third time really might be the charm. After a pair of failed tries to retain his card with varied levels of success, the 29-year-old has parlayed his late-season flurry on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 into a 5-for-5 start on the PGA TOUR this season. His last two yielded top 20s. And at 59th in the FedExCup, he’s inside the bubble to be an addition to THE PLAYERS Championship when that field is released on Friday. (See below for more details on that.) In the more recent of his two trips to Grand Reserve in 2024, he finished strong with a 6-under 66 for a T32.

Takumi Kanaya: If this tournament would have led off the season, he’d easily have been slotted in the Power Rankings proper after he recorded a win and another three top fives across his last nine starts worldwide. Alas, he’s been slow to get going this season, that is, until a T17 at PGA National last week where he rebounded from a 2-over 73 in the opening round. Led the PGA TOUR in fairways hit in 2025, and it’s a weapon that helps keep him out of trouble everywhere, but it’s the kind of superb putting that he showcased last week that would fulfill the motivation for this attention.