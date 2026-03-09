Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
As if the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass doesn’t already generate enough of a wild experience for THE PLAYERS Championship, defending champion Rory McIlroy arrives after just his second mid-tournament withdrawal in 276 PGA TOUR starts and Scottie Scheffler has gone consecutive starts without a top 10 since finishing T20 in his bid for three straight victories at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event last year. So, if anyone else in the field never felt better about defeating both two-time winners of the tournament, it’s justifiable.
That’s also a fair strategy because no one ever really beats TPC Sawgrass no matter how low they go. The Pete Dye test is not passed; it's survived. All answers follow questions of multiple choice for there is no gray area.
All of it is why the rewards are commensurate for finishing atop the leaderboard. That detail, how TPC Sawgrass fared in its debut following a wave of changes ahead of last year’s edition and much more is laid out below those projected to contend for the title.
This is not the week to not already be firing on all cylinders. No PGA TOUR event presents in earnest as a tune-up for another in real time, but arriving at THE PLAYERS with a combination of control off the tee and precision on approach pays off at TPC Sawgrass like no other host track. While water is adjacent to every hole but the par-3 eighth, it’s not in play on all of them, but Pete Dye’s design forever is indiscriminate. It's why there were more double bogeys at TPC Sawgrass than in all non-majors in each of the last three seasons.
The smaller field of 123 this year will reduce that aggregate, but the challenge remains at full strength. It requires patience and a willingness to check the ego and swallow medicine. Experience also is invaluable as only three winners were debutants when they prevailed.
In 1982, Jerry Pate claimed the inaugural edition with an orange ball before thrusting then-commissioner Deane Beman and TPC Sawgrass architect Pete Dye into the pond beside the 18th green. Two years later, Hal Sutton nabbed the first of his two titles. And Craig Perks is the most recent in 2002. Then again, Jacob Bridgeman just became the first first-timer at The Riviera Country Club to record an official victory at The Genesis Invitational since 1975 and there was a playoff at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time since 1999, so it’d be irresponsible to rule out any of the 14 first-timers at TPC Sawgrass this week based solely on a drought.
The series of updates prior to last year yielded results across the analytical board that wouldn’t have led you to think that the course underwent any work because there were no true outliers. Scoring landed at 72.394 for the week, which also is the bull’s-eye across four rounds, even as winds freshened on the weekend. The most tangible component of the increase of 77 yards overall was reflected in a rise in par-5 scoring. Nos. 2, 9, 11 and 16 were an aggregate 51 yards longer and averaged 4.74, the highest of the last 16 editions.
TPC Sawgrass this year is largely unchanged as a stock par 72 that tips at 7,352 yards. Minor modifications were made after last year’s edition but most noticeable are the additions to the sometimes-drivable par-4 12th. They include a new fairway bunker on the right side of the 365-yard straightaway and the enlargement of the pond left of the driving area.
The primary rough also has been prepped to grow another half-inch longer than last year, so good luck finding blades of grass shorter than 4½ inches where guys don’t want to hit it. The 5,500-square-foot greens once again are ready to roll up to 13 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. The entire property is overseeded.
When the winner is determined, he will find himself trying to remember all of the benefits. It’ll be a nice problem to have. For starters, he’ll earn 750 FedExCup points, the largest of any tournament. Into his bank account on the next business day will be a deposit of $4.5 million (of the $25 million prize fund). He’ll have qualified for the next five editions of THE PLAYERS and all five majors, and his PGA TOUR membership exemption will be extended a maximum five years through 2031. And he’ll be exempt into all remaining Signature Events this season.
Last but infrequently least, successful navigation to the trophy presentation with PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp will include counterpunching what Mother Nature has in store, and it won’t be long before blows land. Inclement weather is all but promised later in the first round, so staying prepared and remaining fluid for its timing will be imperative. Winds will increase with the energy and potentially linger into Friday, pushing in from the north to cool the area to right around 70 degrees. After a gradual warming on the weekend, the next threat for boomers enters the picture at some point on Sunday. Winds will rotate to blow from the east but they’re not forecast to be gusty.
