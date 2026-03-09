Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship

This is not the week to not already be firing on all cylinders. No PGA TOUR event presents in earnest as a tune-up for another in real time, but arriving at THE PLAYERS with a combination of control off the tee and precision on approach pays off at TPC Sawgrass like no other host track. While water is adjacent to every hole but the par-3 eighth, it’s not in play on all of them, but Pete Dye’s design forever is indiscriminate. It's why there were more double bogeys at TPC Sawgrass than in all non-majors in each of the last three seasons.