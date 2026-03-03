Sleeper Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Sungjae Im (+250) ... No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Those are actual odds for this machine in this market. The rub is that he hasn’t competed in over four months. Some of the time in the interim was devoted to a military obligation in his native South Korea, while the gap since then was a result of recovery from an injured right wrist. He wasn’t a world beater before the break, but he recorded consecutive top 20s worldwide just before it. So, if anything, the fulfillment of a personal objective and extended rest for one of the busiest talents on the planet can only invigorate his soul as he dusts off the rust. But back to those odds! They’re not going to last long, so pounce while you can, especially at Bay Hill where he’s 7-for-7 with two third-place finishes highlighting five top 20s and a pair of T21s.