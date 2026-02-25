Sleeper Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Luke Clanton (+270) ... It’s only fair to provide equal time for a Florida State University product, but he also deserves it. He’s a native of Hialeah, Florida, so the Cognizant Classic is as home game as it gets for the 22-year-old, and it’s just what he might need to get back on the rails. Professional golf has been a challenge since he joined the play-for-pay ranks last June. He’s cashed in half of his 16 starts, only one for a top 30, and in none of his last five dating back to the fall, but the last of his six top 20s as an amateur was at PGA National a year ago when he debuted with a balanced bag for a T18. So, to respect his struggle and the fact that, unlike Horschel’s top-20 bet, this one does not pay out for ties, we’ll retreat into a finish further down the board. You’re still positioned for a nice kickback for a guy who, well, can kick back near home.