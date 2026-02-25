PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Sleeper Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

3 Min Read

Sleeper Picks

    Written by Rob Bolton

    NOTE: Sleeper Picks first appeared in "The Early Card" newsletter on Tuesday. To get these before everyone else, subscribe and get them straight to your inbox one day ahead. These picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.

    Top 20

    Billy Horschel (+290) ... This week’s Sleepers has a decidedly Florida theme. After all, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches is the first stop of the Florida swing. Players with connections to the Sunshine State have waited patiently for the PGA TOUR to arrive. When we think of the subset of members who call Florida home, you have to go out of your way not to think of this guy first. The Grant, Florida, native and proud alum of the University of Florida has captured eight PGA TOUR victories and was the 2014 FedExCup champion, but has yet to win at this level in his home state. That’s his mission, not ours, but we can piggyback that forever goal in his comfort zone. Since 2016, he’s delivered five top 20s at PGA National, and he was one stroke outside that bubble for a T25 last year.

    Top 30

    Luke Clanton (+270) ... It’s only fair to provide equal time for a Florida State University product, but he also deserves it. He’s a native of Hialeah, Florida, so the Cognizant Classic is as home game as it gets for the 22-year-old, and it’s just what he might need to get back on the rails. Professional golf has been a challenge since he joined the play-for-pay ranks last June. He’s cashed in half of his 16 starts, only one for a top 30, and in none of his last five dating back to the fall, but the last of his six top 20s as an amateur was at PGA National a year ago when he debuted with a balanced bag for a T18. So, to respect his struggle and the fact that, unlike Horschel’s top-20 bet, this one does not pay out for ties, we’ll retreat into a finish further down the board. You’re still positioned for a nice kickback for a guy who, well, can kick back near home.


    A.J. Ewart (+355) ... His roots in British Columbia are a long way from Florida, but the PGA TOUR rookie played collegiately at Barry University just north of Miami and just east of Clanton’s hometown. Ewart didn’t just compete, but also won 14 times and was the Division II Jack Nicklaus Award winner in 2022. Now a rookie on the PGA TOUR as the medalist at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, he’s off to a solid start with three cuts made in his first four events. His last resulted in a T28 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he relied on his approach game, but his tee-to-green overall is the backbone of his skill set. If he wins, he’d be the first debutant to do so at PGA National, but this bet is where it belongs.

    Odds were sourced at DraftKings.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

