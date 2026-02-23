Power Rankings: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

History never predicts the future, but it can foster hope. At the same time, overseeded rough has been allowed to scale to 3 inches, so expectations must continue to be tempered. That reflects an increase of 3/4 of an inch from the first two years that PGA National tested as a par 71. With the field splitting eight or nine (of 14) fairways on average, cause for pause over some lines will be necessary. Yet, non-overseeded Bermudagrass greens average a welcome 7,000 square feet and are governed to 12 feet by the Stimpmeter, so length will play up off the tee. That strategy is debatable with water in play on almost every hole, but it will be a potent weapon baked into savvy course management.