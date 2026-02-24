Bolton: With PGA TOUR's return to Sunshine State, fantasy players benefit from wide-open field

Max Homa ... Given his familiarity, it makes sense that he’s the seventh-most popular among saved rosters at 25%, but he doesn’t warrant even a fraction of a unit in, say, a top-30 betting market right now. There were flashes on his native West Coast, but nothing that resembled consistency. Finished T20 in his last trip to PGA National, but that was seven years ago.

Tom Kim ... Although it’d be easy to measure, I don’t keep track of frequencies among golfers who have populated this section over time, but he’d contend for, if not lead, the most chosen. And he continues to scuffle relative to the expectations with which he graced us across his first three seasons on the PGA TOUR. Arrives for his second appearance at PGA National (T62, 2024) having cashed in eight straight starts, but it’s been more than a year since his last top 10, and he has only two top 25s in the interim.

Stephan Jaeger ... Meanwhile, it’s unlikely that he’s never appeared in this section, but he’s returning at 10% among saved rosters, so that’s more juice than the expectation. Despite my narrative at the top, you don’t need to dip this deep into the field to line up a serviceable sixsome. What’s more, he’s just three-for-five with one top-45 finish at PGA National, and his T5 at the Farmers Insurance Open four weeks ago was a bonus, not the extension or the beginning of a trend. Continues to be best utilized as a complementary piece in full-season formats.