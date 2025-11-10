PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Braden Thornberry betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 as he makes his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-67-69-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6468-71-72-73-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5772-70-74-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.623-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.815-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0520.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3160.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.070-0.298

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

