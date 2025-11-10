Braden Thornberry betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 as he makes his return to this tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.623
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.815
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.052
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.316
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.070
|-0.298
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
