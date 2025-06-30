Frankie Capan III betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Capan's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Capan's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Capan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
Capan's recent performances
- Capan has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan has averaged -1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-1.156
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.697
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.037
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.294
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.596
|-1.228
Capan's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.156 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan sports a -0.697 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 59.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Capan has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.