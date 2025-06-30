Ryan Gerard betting profile: John Deere Classic

Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.45% of the time.