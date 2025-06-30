PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the title.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the John Deere Classic.

    Gerard's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2671-65-67-69-12

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2460.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4730.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0780.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.104-1.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.6940.245

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 856 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

