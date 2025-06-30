Ryan Gerard betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the title.
Gerard's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T26
|71-65-67-69
|-12
At the John Deere Classic
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.246
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.473
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.078
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.104
|-1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.694
|0.245
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 856 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
