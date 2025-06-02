Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open

When Rory McIlroy prevailed for the first time at the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, it wasn’t conceivable that it’d be three years before he’d have a chance to defend the title in its next staging, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s precisely what he did in 2022. Impressive as they were, somehow, those consecutive victories still fall short of what Nick Taylor achieved in 2023 in his playoff win. Not only did he end the decades-long drought among native Canadians to win the tournament, but he also prompted the organizers to customize their logo for the 2024 edition. Then, that one swung the emotions from the delirious to the dearest when Robert MacIntyre broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory with his father as his caddie.