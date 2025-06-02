Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open
Shane Lowry ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee on TOUR this season. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
OK, RBC Canadian Open, what do you have up your sleeve this year?
After years of compelling competition, that is a relevant question for which it has an answer: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course. The stock par 70 is a first-time host of Canada’s national championship, and at 7,389 yards, it’s the longest course in the 114 editions of the tournament. Yeah, no, for sure.
An introduction to the destination situated 57 km northwest of downtown Toronto in Caledon, Ontario, how it should test and much more is detailed beneath the ranking of those projected to contend.
When Rory McIlroy prevailed for the first time at the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, it wasn’t conceivable that it’d be three years before he’d have a chance to defend the title in its next staging, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s precisely what he did in 2022. Impressive as they were, somehow, those consecutive victories still fall short of what Nick Taylor achieved in 2023 in his playoff win. Not only did he end the decades-long drought among native Canadians to win the tournament, but he also prompted the organizers to customize their logo for the 2024 edition. Then, that one swung the emotions from the delirious to the dearest when Robert MacIntyre broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory with his father as his caddie.
It’s never a game of one-upmanship, but because it can feel that way, and if you’re up for playing along, what none of those stories featured was a backdrop unfamiliar to the tournament.
TPC Toronto is a facility consisting of three 18-hole courses, two of which were carved out of Osprey Valley in this century. The North course opened in 2001 along with a second course known as the Hoot. Through tireless efforts and the forward-thinking of the Humeniuk family, growth ensued – it was inevitable – and it included its addition to the TPC network and a rebranding.
The North course hosted what was a stop on PGA TOUR Canada in 2018 and 2019. It played as a stock par 72 shorter than 7,200 yards, and many golfers in this week’s field competed on it, but they haven’t given it a go since designer Ian Andrew renovated it in 2023 in advance of this week’s event. Andrew worked on the original design with Doug Carrick, so his visions transcend generations. As of midday Monday, there are four golfers in this week’s field of 156 who have played Andrew’s update in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition.
The track debuted for premium talent at the Fortinet Cup Championship last September. It’s the season finale on PGA TOUR Americas. Notably, Johnny Keefer placed T3 to earn his promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he is currently the points leader. He did so despite scoring just 3-under 277, two back of the champion.
Gusty winds contributed to elevated scoring in the third and final rounds, but it was well over par in every round before settling at 72.137 for the week. We’ll learn soon how it challenges PGA TOUR membership, but the North course unintentionally seems to slide into position to double as proper U.S. Open preparation.
The North opens and closes with the only par 5s on the walk, which is a thoughtful way to ease in and out of a round that also boasts six par 4s of at least 481 yards. The three on the inward side tip at 526 yards, 513 yards and 530 yards at Nos. 13, 16 and 17, respectively. At +0.618 on average, the 13th was the hardest hole during the Fortinet Cup Championship. Of the 353 scores logged, only 15 were birdies.
Putting that into perspective, the last hole on the PGA TOUR that scored higher for a tournament was the par-4 17th at St. Andrews for The Open Championship in 2015. To find the last hole harder among non-majors, you have to go back to what was known at the time as the World Golf Championship-CA Championship in 2007 at was known at the time as Doral Golf Resort and Spa, during which the par-4 18th hole averaged +0.625 to par.
With relatively narrow fairways, rough that could reach six inches, and unfamiliar greens, ball-strikers have the edge when the puck drops. Speaking of which, this year’s "Rink" hole is the 144-yard, par-3 14th. The bone tossed to good putters is that the combination of bentgrass-Poa annua greens are average in size. They’re ready to run no longer than 11 1/2 feet using a Stimpmeter.
Aside from the potential of a mid-tournament disturbance when winds are likely to kick up, conditions should allow TPC Toronto to shine. Daytime highs will fall on either side of 70 degrees (Fahrenheit).
Natives of Canada competing for the title are also chasing the Rivermead Cup, annually presented to the low-coring Canadian. With a solo sixth-place finish last year, Corey Conners was the recipient of that trophy.
All golfers who fail at Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open on Monday still can gain entry into next week’s major if they climb inside the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the conclusion of action around the world on the weekend.
The RBC Canadian is also a stop on the Open Qualifying Series. The top three, not otherwise exempt into The Open, who make the cut will join that field.
