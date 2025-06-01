PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points with win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Scottie Scheffler interview after second win at the Memorial

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Scottie Scheffler has returned to the space in which it’s surprising only when he doesn’t prevail. That’s the takeaway from his four-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. He posted 10-under 278 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    This is Scheffler’s third win in his last four starts. He’s just the second in the 50 editions of the tournament to successfully defend his title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, so he’ll return in 2026 in position to join Tiger Woods (1999-2001) as winners of three in a row. Scheffler’s 16th career win also is his third successful title defense (2023 WM Phoenix Open, 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship) on the PGA TOUR.

    While bettors are equally impressed by his achievement, those who have invested exactly $100 for him to win in each of his 12 starts this season finally are in the black.

    This was a lucrative approach throughout 2024 when he won nine times worldwide to net $2,440 to bettors on board at $100 for every start, but the Memorial was “only” his third win of 2025. He was +280 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, which matched his odds ahead of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and he was +400 at the PGA Championship. So, with $1,200 invested, bettors with those tickets are up $60. (That’s $960 for the wins plus each of three $100 bets returned.) Given how his year started slowly due to recovery from injury and that he went winless in his first eight starts over the first four months, there’s a healthy sigh of relief accompanying the long-term plan in our world.

    As for what Scheffler pockets, the 700 FedExCup points he snares lifts him to almost 835 points clear of Rory McIlroy in second. Scheffler also banks $4 million.


    Scottie Scheffler pars 72nd hole to seal back-to-back wins at the Memorial

    Meanwhile, not that you were, but don’t sleep on Ben Griffin. He is feelin’ it. Winner in two of his previous five starts, he opened with a field-low, 7-under 65 at Muirfield Village four days after he emerged with the victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He had the co-lead with Nick Taylor at the midpoint before settling for solo second. Griffin was +5500 to win. Taylor was +17000 and slipped to fourth.

    With a third-round, 6-under 66, Sepp Straka (+4500) set the pace on Moving Day. After a Sunday 70, he checked up in outright third and five shots back of the champ.

    Elsewhere ...

    Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele shared second-lowest odds of +1600. Morikawa made early noise with a 5-under 67 in his opening round but failed to capitalize and finished T20. Schauffele never factored and landed at T25.

    With a T7, Rickie Fowler (+8000) recorded his first top 10 since October. It's timing is terrific because he was the highest finisher who wasn’t yet exempt into The Open Championship. The exemption into the major was up for grabs at Muirfield Village. Brandt Snedeker (+100000) also placed T7 and isn’t yet in The Open, but the tiebreaker goes to Fowler because his Official World Golf Ranking of 124th in advance of the Memorial is better than Snedeker’s (430th).

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    PostionGolfer (odds to win)ScoreFedExCup PointsEarnings
    1Scottie Scheffler (+280)278 / -10700.000$4,000,000.00
    2Ben Griffin (+5500)282 / -6400.000$2,200,000.00
    3Sepp Straka (+4500)283 / -5350.000$1,400,000.00
    4Nick Taylor (+17000)284 / -4325.000$1,000,000.00
    T5Russell Henley (+5500)286 / -2287.500$800,000.00
    T5Maverick McNealy (+6000)286 / -2287.500$800,000.00
    T7Brandt Snedeker (+100000)287 / -1176.000$603,200.00
    T7Tom Hoge (+20000)287 / -1176.000$603,200.00
    T7Rickie Fowler (+8000)287 / -1176.000$603,200.00
    T7Keegan Bradley (+5000)287 / -1176.000$603,200.00
    T7Jordan Spieth (+3500)287 / -1176.000$603,200.00
    T12Taylor Pendrith (+8000)288 / E105.000$415,000.00
    T12Harris English (+6000)288 / E105.000$415,000.00
    T12Sam Burns (+6000)288 / E105.000$415,000.00
    T12Patrick Cantlay (+2200)288 / E105.000$415,000.00
    T16Ludvig Åberg (+2500)289 / 168.750$319,000.00
    T16Akshay Bhatia (+7500)289 / 168.750$319,000.00
    T16Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)289 / 168.750$319,000.00
    T16Sungjae Im (+6000)289 / 168.750$319,000.00
    T20Collin Morikawa (+1600)290 / 251.000$250,666.67
    T20Robert MacIntyre (+6000)290 / 251.000$250,666.67
    T20Ryan Fox (+12000)290 / 251.000$250,666.67
    T23Ryan Gerard (+11000)291 / 345.000$208,000.00
    T23Shane Lowry (+4000)291 / 345.000$208,000.00
    T25Max Greyserman (+12000)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T25Viktor Hovland (+2800)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T25Cameron Young (+12000)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T25Matt Kuchar (+15000)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T25Corey Conners (+3000)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T25Xander Schauffele (+1600)292 / 437.083$159,000.00
    T31Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Sam Stevens (+11000)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Si Woo Kim (+4500)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Tony Finau (+4500)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Adam Scott (+9000)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Justin Thomas (+1800)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    T31Jacob Bridgeman (+17000)293 / 526.714$114,857.14
    38Hideki Matsuyama (+3500)294 / 622.000$94,000.00
    T39Alex Noren (+7500)295 / 719.500$82,000.00
    T39Thomas Detry (+15000)295 / 719.500$82,000.00
    T39Mackenzie Hughes (+11000)295 / 719.500$82,000.00
    T39Stephan Jaeger (+15000)295 / 719.500$82,000.00
    T39Bud Cauley (+11000)295 / 719.500$82,000.00
    T44Justin Rose (+11000)296 / 815.750$62,400.00
    T44Michael Kim (+11000)296 / 815.750$62,400.00
    T44Nick Dunlap (+35000)296 / 815.750$62,400.00
    T44Eric Cole (+12000)296 / 815.750$62,400.00
    T44Jhonattan Vegas (+22000)296 / 815.750$62,400.00
    T49Davis Thompson (+10000)298 / 1013.250$53,000.00
    T49Min Woo Lee (+9000)298 / 1013.250$53,000.00
    T51Harry Higgs (+75000)299 / 1111.750$49,500.00
    T51Max Homa (+8000)299 / 1111.750$49,500.00
    T51Andrew Novak (+7000)299 / 1111.750$49,500.00
    T51Adam Hadwin (+35000)299 / 1111.750$49,500.00
    55Denny McCarthy (+4500)300 / 1210.500$47,000.00
    56Wyndham Clark (+8000)301 / 1310.000$46,000.00
    57Austin Eckroat (+17000)305 / 179.500$45,000.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

