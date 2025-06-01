Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points with win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

This was a lucrative approach throughout 2024 when he won nine times worldwide to net $2,440 to bettors on board at $100 for every start, but the Memorial was “only” his third win of 2025. He was +280 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, which matched his odds ahead of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and he was +400 at the PGA Championship. So, with $1,200 invested, bettors with those tickets are up $60. (That’s $960 for the wins plus each of three $100 bets returned.) Given how his year started slowly due to recovery from injury and that he went winless in his first eight starts over the first four months, there’s a healthy sigh of relief accompanying the long-term plan in our world.