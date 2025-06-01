Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points with win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by Rob Bolton
Scottie Scheffler has returned to the space in which it’s surprising only when he doesn’t prevail. That’s the takeaway from his four-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. He posted 10-under 278 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
This is Scheffler’s third win in his last four starts. He’s just the second in the 50 editions of the tournament to successfully defend his title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, so he’ll return in 2026 in position to join Tiger Woods (1999-2001) as winners of three in a row. Scheffler’s 16th career win also is his third successful title defense (2023 WM Phoenix Open, 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship) on the PGA TOUR.
While bettors are equally impressed by his achievement, those who have invested exactly $100 for him to win in each of his 12 starts this season finally are in the black.
This was a lucrative approach throughout 2024 when he won nine times worldwide to net $2,440 to bettors on board at $100 for every start, but the Memorial was “only” his third win of 2025. He was +280 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, which matched his odds ahead of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and he was +400 at the PGA Championship. So, with $1,200 invested, bettors with those tickets are up $60. (That’s $960 for the wins plus each of three $100 bets returned.) Given how his year started slowly due to recovery from injury and that he went winless in his first eight starts over the first four months, there’s a healthy sigh of relief accompanying the long-term plan in our world.
As for what Scheffler pockets, the 700 FedExCup points he snares lifts him to almost 835 points clear of Rory McIlroy in second. Scheffler also banks $4 million.
Meanwhile, not that you were, but don’t sleep on Ben Griffin. He is feelin’ it. Winner in two of his previous five starts, he opened with a field-low, 7-under 65 at Muirfield Village four days after he emerged with the victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He had the co-lead with Nick Taylor at the midpoint before settling for solo second. Griffin was +5500 to win. Taylor was +17000 and slipped to fourth.
With a third-round, 6-under 66, Sepp Straka (+4500) set the pace on Moving Day. After a Sunday 70, he checked up in outright third and five shots back of the champ.
Elsewhere ...
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele shared second-lowest odds of +1600. Morikawa made early noise with a 5-under 67 in his opening round but failed to capitalize and finished T20. Schauffele never factored and landed at T25.
With a T7, Rickie Fowler (+8000) recorded his first top 10 since October. It's timing is terrific because he was the highest finisher who wasn’t yet exempt into The Open Championship. The exemption into the major was up for grabs at Muirfield Village. Brandt Snedeker (+100000) also placed T7 and isn’t yet in The Open, but the tiebreaker goes to Fowler because his Official World Golf Ranking of 124th in advance of the Memorial is better than Snedeker’s (430th).
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|Postion
|Golfer (odds to win)
|Score
|FedExCup Points
|Earnings
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+280)
|278 / -10
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|2
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|282 / -6
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|3
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|283 / -5
|350.000
|$1,400,000.00
|4
|Nick Taylor (+17000)
|284 / -4
|325.000
|$1,000,000.00
|T5
|Russell Henley (+5500)
|286 / -2
|287.500
|$800,000.00
|T5
|Maverick McNealy (+6000)
|286 / -2
|287.500
|$800,000.00
|T7
|Brandt Snedeker (+100000)
|287 / -1
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Tom Hoge (+20000)
|287 / -1
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Rickie Fowler (+8000)
|287 / -1
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Keegan Bradley (+5000)
|287 / -1
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Jordan Spieth (+3500)
|287 / -1
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T12
|Taylor Pendrith (+8000)
|288 / E
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Harris English (+6000)
|288 / E
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Sam Burns (+6000)
|288 / E
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
|288 / E
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T16
|Ludvig Åberg (+2500)
|289 / 1
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Akshay Bhatia (+7500)
|289 / 1
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
|289 / 1
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Sungjae Im (+6000)
|289 / 1
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T20
|Collin Morikawa (+1600)
|290 / 2
|51.000
|$250,666.67
|T20
|Robert MacIntyre (+6000)
|290 / 2
|51.000
|$250,666.67
|T20
|Ryan Fox (+12000)
|290 / 2
|51.000
|$250,666.67
|T23
|Ryan Gerard (+11000)
|291 / 3
|45.000
|$208,000.00
|T23
|Shane Lowry (+4000)
|291 / 3
|45.000
|$208,000.00
|T25
|Max Greyserman (+12000)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T25
|Viktor Hovland (+2800)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T25
|Cameron Young (+12000)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T25
|Matt Kuchar (+15000)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T25
|Corey Conners (+3000)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T25
|Xander Schauffele (+1600)
|292 / 4
|37.083
|$159,000.00
|T31
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Sam Stevens (+11000)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Si Woo Kim (+4500)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Tony Finau (+4500)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Adam Scott (+9000)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Justin Thomas (+1800)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|T31
|Jacob Bridgeman (+17000)
|293 / 5
|26.714
|$114,857.14
|38
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3500)
|294 / 6
|22.000
|$94,000.00
|T39
|Alex Noren (+7500)
|295 / 7
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Thomas Detry (+15000)
|295 / 7
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Mackenzie Hughes (+11000)
|295 / 7
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|295 / 7
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Bud Cauley (+11000)
|295 / 7
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T44
|Justin Rose (+11000)
|296 / 8
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Michael Kim (+11000)
|296 / 8
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Nick Dunlap (+35000)
|296 / 8
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Eric Cole (+12000)
|296 / 8
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Jhonattan Vegas (+22000)
|296 / 8
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T49
|Davis Thompson (+10000)
|298 / 10
|13.250
|$53,000.00
|T49
|Min Woo Lee (+9000)
|298 / 10
|13.250
|$53,000.00
|T51
|Harry Higgs (+75000)
|299 / 11
|11.750
|$49,500.00
|T51
|Max Homa (+8000)
|299 / 11
|11.750
|$49,500.00
|T51
|Andrew Novak (+7000)
|299 / 11
|11.750
|$49,500.00
|T51
|Adam Hadwin (+35000)
|299 / 11
|11.750
|$49,500.00
|55
|Denny McCarthy (+4500)
|300 / 12
|10.500
|$47,000.00
|56
|Wyndham Clark (+8000)
|301 / 13
|10.000
|$46,000.00
|57
|Austin Eckroat (+17000)
|305 / 17
|9.500
|$45,000.00
