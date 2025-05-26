Power Rankings: the Memorial presented by Workday
Written by Rob Bolton
A special week is on tap at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. It always is when it’s poised to take its turn, but that’s not even until Thursday.
This is the 50th edition of the PGA TOUR stop hosted by the living legend, Jack Nicklaus, but he’d be quick to justify that not one would have been possible without the unconditional support, commitment and love of his wife of almost 65 years, Barbara. So, it’s with the greatest of adoration from literally “The Greatest” that the "First Lady of Golf" is this year’s honoree of the tournament.
Wednesday’s Memorial Honoree Ceremony for Barbara Nicklaus is going to be a tough act to follow. Even tougher will be the golf course. It always is. Continue reading beneath the ranking of those projected to contend for details of the tournament, what the field of 72 faces in Muirfield Village Golf Club, a brief review of the weather forecast and more.
For its golden anniversary, the seventh Signature Event of the season returns to its familiar slot two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open. Like the first two legacy invitationals in the series – the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – there is a 36-hole cut after which the low 50 plus ties and all golfers within 10 strokes of the lead play forward for the title.
While it’s amusing to consider how much more of Muirfield Village even one of the guys who survives the cut actually wants, the rewards are commensurate to overcoming the challenge.
The winner receives 700 FedExCup points and $4 million. His PGA TOUR membership exemption will be extended through at least 2028 (or longer, if applicable) and he’ll be positioned no lower than the category of the Priority Ranking dedicated to winners of the Memorial. He’ll also secure exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship through 2028. Additionally, the top finisher, not otherwise exempt into The Open Championship, will gain entry into the final major of the year. Those are big-time perks for tackling a big ballpark.
Muirfield Village is a stock par 72 for which it’s conceivable that Jack Nicklaus wanted to sit on his hands, rare as that is, to allow his wife to be the center of attention. See, this is the first time since 2019 that there haven’t been any changes even loosely classified as significant. What’s new is primarily cosmetic and the course again tips at 7,569 yards. Given that it was the toughest test among all non-majors last year (at +1.504 strokes) despite its elite field, why break what’s not broken?
For the second straight edition, the bentgrass greens that average a cozy 5,000 square feet ranked as the toughest to hit in regulation of all courses all season. Last year’s clip was a mere 9.64 (or 53.58%) per round. That’s a reflection of the overall length and 4-inch rough awaiting wayward drives. Undulating putting surfaces doing more than flirting with 13 feet using the Stimpmeter also contribute. When you hear a touring professional talk about all they want, it’s Muirfield Village.
Take for example the 218-yard, par-3 16th hole. In 2017, 2020 and 2023, it was the hardest par 3 on the PGA TOUR. In advance of last year’s edition, its tee was shifted 30 yards to the right for a new angle and perspective of the same green. Yardage dropped two yards. When the dust settled on the season, it fell to ninth-hardest of 204 par 3s played, but it wasn’t even the hardest on the course! That distinction belonged to the 180-yard eighth hole at eighth overall, which, get this, was the easiest par 3 on the course the previous year. Further proof for why Nicklaus didn’t need to change anything.
As whole sets, the par 3s, par 4 sand par 5s at Muirfield Village ranked a respective T2, T4 and third among all courses in 2024. The whole thing is a brute. If course management and minimizing mistakes aren’t tied for first among strategies for all in the field, there will be no guesswork as to what requires the most improvement and attention moving forward, especially for those with travel plans for the U.S. Open at similarly dastardly Oakmont Country Club.
The irrational weather pattern that has plagued the Midwest in 2025 will calm for the tournament. A system that will slide through early in the week could leave the turf soft for the opening round that will be contested in spectacular conditions ushering in the unofficial start to summer. Gradual heating could lift the daytime high into the upper 70s by Sunday, thus leaving the low risk of rain and the variable of wind as respected question marks in the interim.
