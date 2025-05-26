Power Rankings: the Memorial presented by Workday

Take for example the 218-yard, par-3 16th hole. In 2017, 2020 and 2023, it was the hardest par 3 on the PGA TOUR. In advance of last year’s edition, its tee was shifted 30 yards to the right for a new angle and perspective of the same green. Yardage dropped two yards. When the dust settled on the season, it fell to ninth-hardest of 204 par 3s played, but it wasn’t even the hardest on the course! That distinction belonged to the 180-yard eighth hole at eighth overall, which, get this, was the easiest par 3 on the course the previous year. Further proof for why Nicklaus didn’t need to change anything.