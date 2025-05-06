Sleeper Picks: Truist Championship

Keegan Bradley (+300) ... Bradley was the last player to win a TOUR event in the Philadelphia area, capturing the 2018 BMW Championship at nearby Aronimink. He also won the BMW last year, but now is seemingly playing better – or at least more consistently. Captain America has missed only one cut in 10 starts this year, finishing inside the top 20 in six of them, including his last two Signature Event starts. Bradley is up to sixth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green this season, and he’s 16th in Total Driving. Not everyone faces his same pressure of trying to qualify for his own U.S. Ryder Cup team, but his on-course performance in 2025 has been particularly steady – making him a target for a market like top-10 finish in a no-cut event where he’s assured of having four rounds to recover from any early hiccups as he looks to return to the leaderboards in the City of Brotherly Love.