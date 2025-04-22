Sleeper Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder (+900) … Ryder disappointed would-be investors at Corales when he withdrew early, but we can reattach now. He’s 10-for-10 on the season with four top 25s on the strength of a skill that has him third on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and 16th in adjusted scoring. Hoey is third in SG: Off-the-Tee, fifth in greens in regulation and 10th in proximity to the hole, so they constitute puzzle pieces perfectly fit to each other. Of course, that also exposes their individual weaknesses, but Hoey can be an electric performer on his own ball, anyway, and he arrives with a pair of top 15s in his last three starts. Of the pair, Ryder has the success in this tournament, albeit entirely with Doc Redman when they went T17-3rd-T26 from 2021-2023, but Redman profiles as a ball-striker like Hoey, so there’s a ton of juice on this value.