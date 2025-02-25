Sleeper Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Isaiah Salinda (incl. ties) +360 … I always like to find a guy who is coming off a good week to throw in the mix for a sleeper, and who's better than the man who was third last week in Mexico and still has good odds for a top-20 to back it up. With around a quarter of all approach shots this week coming from 175-200 yards, including the two par 3s at "The Bear Trap," the fact he ranks second on TOUR in Proximity from that distance makes me feel even better. He will need to avoid the big numbers, but he’s feeling himself right now!