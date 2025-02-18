Sleeper Picks: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Justin Lower (including ties) +1100… Do you know how hard it is to agree with your colleagues when you prefer going head-to-head with banter at them? Given that Golfbet’s own fearless leader Will Gray has both Potgieter and Lower on his radar this week, it gives me little pleasure to double down, yet here we are. Lower is 20th on TOUR in relation to par from outside 200 yards, a stat you should check out in my Benny and the Bets column this week. He’s second on TOUR in Proximity, and he’s made it all the way to number six in Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings thanks in part to being third at VidantaWorld a year ago.