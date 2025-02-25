Benny and the Bets: No swim lane available if you want to win Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Quietly coming off a top 10 last week and is being slept on in this field because of one terrible outing here a few years ago. At third in SG: Approach, and 10th in SG: Tee-to-Green, plus 14th in Bogey Avoidance and seventh in SG: Total, his numbers are popping. His “weakness” is off the tee but still right around TOUR average so if he keeps it out of the water, he will contend (wind pending). I expect he will lead my Sleepers column this week, the slot where Aldrich Potgieter lived last week and almost came through in the biggest way!