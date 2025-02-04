Sleeper Picks: WM Phoenix Open

Matt McCarty +180 … One could accuse McCarty of being asleep in 2025 after his incredible 2024, but the good news regarding his recent form is we get some potential value in this market. Last season he won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour and then jumped to further prominence by winning the Black Desert Championship on the PGA TOUR last fall! But since then, four missed cuts, a T53 in a 58-man field and a T65 are not ideal. So why entertain him this week? Well, he’s a Scottsdale resident who plays and practices out of – you guessed it – TPC Scottsdale. Has been attending the tournament since he was 10 years old and now finally gets to tee it up. Can this week wake this sleeper up?