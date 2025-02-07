Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler among lurkers at WM Phoenix Open
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Belgium’s Thomas Detry surged to a two-shot lead at the WM Phoenix Open heading to the weekend but a host of stars, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are lining up to hunt him down at TPC Scottsdale.
Detry carded a 7-under 64 on Friday to move to 12-under for the tournament, two shots clear of Alex Smalley (65) and Michael Kim (63), who share second at 10-under. Jordan Spieth (65), Tom Kim (65) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (66) are one shot further back in a tie for fourth.
Scheffler is sitting at 7-under in a tie for 12th as he chases a third WM Phoenix Open title within the last four years. Justin Thomas is a step ahead of his rival at 8-under as part of a five-way tie for seventh.
Despite Detry’s heroics, it is Scheffler (+400) who is the betting favorite via FanDuel Sportsbook. The latest odds are below, followed by a few players I expect to remain in the mix, and one who I have my doubts about.
As far as Scheffler, the advice remains: Ride the rollercoaster. He moved to +1000 during the first round, and out to +700 in the second round before tightening back in. The front nine is the harder side of the course, so perhaps watch for fluctuations over those holes before making a play on the former champ.
- +400: Scottie Scheffler (-7, T12)
- +450: Thomas Detry (-12, first)
- +800: Tom Kim (-9, T4)
- +900: Justin Thomas (-8, T7)
- +1000: Jordan Spieth (-9, T4)
- +1600: Alex Smalley (-10, T2)
- +1600: Michael Kim (-10, T2)
- +2200: Christian Bezuidenhout (-9, T4)
- +2800: Keith Mitchell (-8, T7)
Draws
Justin Thomas +900
At this point, I have to stick with my pre-tournament pick of Thomas, despite the fact he is four back. His history at TPC Scottsdale is one of seven straight top-17 finishes and he’s gaining strokes putting so far this week, a huge positive after his recent issues on the greens. I spent a big part of the second round getting a close look at Thomas and while it wasn’t as crisp as I would have liked, it did appear that he’s just a fraction off posting a very low round. His “weakness” thus far has been around the greens so if his chipping lights up, or if he stops needing to rely on it, he is still in this thing.
Justin Thomas escapes waste area and birdies at WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry +450
The biggest question mark here is the fact that Detry has yet to win on the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour, and he has a habit of fourth-round fades. But he is leading the field in Proximity to Hole and has only missed one green in regulation! Also leads in Par Breakers, Par 4 Scoring Average, 3-Putt Avoidance and is second in SG: Putting. Normally, I would expect some regression to the mean on a player overperforming like this, but I just have a feeling this might be his time. Full disclosure, I may be holding on to the memory of seeing him live in Australia during the 2018 World Cup where he was clutch down the stretch against a surging home team and hostile crowd. The crowds here are clearly vociferous also.
Fade
Jordan Spieth +1000
I have to admit, feeling the buzz of a large crowd watching Spieth notch up two eagles in three holes on the back nine was a little spine-tingling. And we should not forget he has finished inside the top six here in three of the last four years. But I am just not convinced he can hold it together – especially as he is still on the comeback trail from his wrist surgery. And remember, since his T6 here a year ago he hasn’t finished a tournament within 12 shots of the winner! Surely he gets rid of that stat… but winning still feels like a big ask.
“I'll be honest, if you told me that I'd be here right now two weeks ago, I'd say that's impressive,” Spieth said. “I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but my expectations were more just let's get into things and try to shoot a few under each round, so I need to stay on that goal because it's been working.”
Wildcard
Daniel Berger +3300
If you’re looking for a longshot – and of course that comes with some risk – look at Berger. Before the week started, we told you the last nine winners here had all had a previous top-seven finish in the WM Phoenix Open before winning and also came into their triumphant year with at least one top 10 in their last five starts on TOUR. Berger fits this profile and is leading the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and Driving Accuracy. He’s inside the top 11 of all the main Strokes Gained metrics except one … and that is where the risk lies. Berger’s putter has been pretty cold for some time and he’s 108th in the field this week, losing -2.205 strokes. There is no chance he can reel in the leaders without making putts, but if he improves to even just average on the greens, he’s going to be a serious contender.
