Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler among lurkers at WM Phoenix Open

If you’re looking for a longshot – and of course that comes with some risk – look at Berger. Before the week started, we told you the last nine winners here had all had a previous top-seven finish in the WM Phoenix Open before winning and also came into their triumphant year with at least one top 10 in their last five starts on TOUR. Berger fits this profile and is leading the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and Driving Accuracy. He’s inside the top 11 of all the main Strokes Gained metrics except one … and that is where the risk lies. Berger’s putter has been pretty cold for some time and he’s 108th in the field this week, losing -2.205 strokes. There is no chance he can reel in the leaders without making putts, but if he improves to even just average on the greens, he’s going to be a serious contender.