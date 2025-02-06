Scottie Scheffler’s rollercoaster round leaves betting conundrum at WM Phoenix Open

The most prudent move for those looking to get some Scheffler action might be waiting for another rollercoaster move with his odds. If you already managed to do so in round one and jump on at either +900 or +1000 you are in great shape at this stage. But if you missed the boat, the +450 is harder to swallow. Scheffler starts on the back nine in the morning wave on Friday with holes 10-12 averaging over par (despite the fact he eagled 10 on Thursday). The par-3 12th, where he rinsed his tee shot, is the hardest hole on the course so far. If you wait until Scheffler plays that hole, you might get some more juice before he hits the scoring holes of 13-18. That is where I’d be focused.