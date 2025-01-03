Draws and Fades: Tough to look past Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa despite value below at The Sentry

As we said yesterday, only some short-game yips cost Morikawa this title two years ago, and he continues to play well across the board. While Matsuyama is dominating on approach (+4.940), Morikawa is inside the top 12 in all Strokes Gained metrics through two rounds. Either can obviously win, but you get a little more juice on Morikawa while Matsuyama’s putter wasn’t as cooperative as he would have liked on Friday.