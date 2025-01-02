Draws and Fades: Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama on track for Maui revenge at The Sentry

The young superstar put up a 4-under 69 despite not being very good off the tee, something he can certainly turn around for the final three rounds. He still managed to be fourth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach which should give the Swede plenty of birdie looks if he can maintain it. We know he can go low, so while he’s given up five shots on the lead, he has three days to make it up at decent odds.