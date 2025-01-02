Draws and Fades: Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama on track for Maui revenge at The Sentry
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Opportunity knocks for everyone in the opening week of the PGA TOUR. Everyone is undefeated, and no one has any scar tissue from this season at least. But Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama have a chance to erase some from the past after a solid start at The Sentry.
Just a few years ago Morikawa surrendered a six-shot Sunday lead at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, definitely one that got away from the now 27-year-old Californian. But an opening 7-under 66, to sit in a tie for fourth, has the six-time TOUR winner in position to pounce.
Matsuyama came home with a wet sail in the final group, with an 8-under 65, as he looks to atone for near misses in his first three visits to Maui. Matsuyama went T3-two-T4 in his first looks between 2015-18 and now hopes to turn his hot start into a win.
Only surprise leader Tom Hoge (64) went lower than Matsuyama in the opening round with Will Zalatoris (65) joining the Japanese star in a tie for second.
Corey Conners and Cameron Young joined Morikawa at 7-under while Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin and Thomas Detry are tied seventh at 6-under. Six players tied 10th at 5-under. Pre-tournament favorite Xander Schauffele struggled to a 1-under 72, to be tied 34th.
With one round down, here are how FanDuel has reset the market. Given my pre-tournament betting card has potentially been blown up, a few options to jump on in live betting will follow below.
- +400: Collin Morikawa (-7, T4)
- +450: Hideki Matsuyama (-8, T2)
- +900: Corey Conners (-7, T4); Will Zalatoris (-8, T2)
- +1200: Tom Hoge (-9, first); Cameron Young (-7, T4)
- +1600: Tony Finau (-6, T7)
- +2200: Ludvig Åberg (-4, T16)
Lay up options (conservative)
Outright
Collin Morikawa (+400)
The late surge from Matsuyama added some meat to Morikawa’s odds and perhaps bettors should take advantage. Only some short-game yips cost Morikawa this title two years ago, and it doesn’t appear as those demons remain in his game these days. His putter can still be a liability but not to the same extent. Morikawa was inside the top 16 in all Strokes Gained metrics in the opening round, showing all aspects of his game were working as the season got underway.
Prop
Hideki Matsuyama (-110 Top 5)
This is ULTRA conservative and not one I personally would jump on but I find it important to mention that six of his 10 TOUR wins saw him inside the top three after the first round. Five of the nine times he was second through one round he stayed in the top five, including winning four times. Leads the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and top 10 in the field in SG: Approach, Around-the-Green and Putting.
Risk/reward options
Outright
Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
The young superstar put up a 4-under 69 despite not being very good off the tee, something he can certainly turn around for the final three rounds. He still managed to be fourth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach which should give the Swede plenty of birdie looks if he can maintain it. We know he can go low, so while he’s given up five shots on the lead, he has three days to make it up at decent odds.
Prop
Sepp Straka Top 10 (+360 FanDuel, +300 with ties DraftKings)
Sitting at T16, I couldn’t help but like the odds on Åberg’s fellow Ryder Cupper Sepp Straka in the top 10 markets given his mistakes on Thursday could almost all be chalked up to a little rust. He lost strokes around the greens and also had a few sloppy three-putts but if he adds a touch of focus from here on out, he has the firepower for a move up the leaderboard. He was T12 a year ago.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.