Sleeper Picks: Shriners Children's Open

Ben Kohles (+10000) … All non-winners on the PGA TOUR need not turn back the clock any further than the last two weeks for inspiration as both Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship) and Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship) broke through. Kohles is aiming to join the club that has grown by 13 this season. He sat just one off the lead at the midpoint at Black Desert before backpedaling into a T46, but the glass is half full. He’s 83rd in the FedExCup, so his focus can be singular without the pressure to perform. He got a taste of the heat as the 54-hole leader at the Puerto Rico Open in March and finished T6. Two months later, he rose for a solo second at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. And don't forget that he’s playing on the status yielded by winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. As one of the most accurate from tee to green, he’ll need the putter to cooperate, so that’s the leap of faith you’re taking.