Sleeper Picks: Black Desert Championship

Austin Smotherman (+140) … You gotta hand it to the 30-year-old from California. Despite options, non-winners on conditional status often can have the roughest roads to navigate because playing time is sporadic on the PGA TOUR and woven around commitments on the Korn Ferry Tour. To wit, he’s made a dozen TOUR starts in 2024 on top of 11 on the secondary circuit. The thing is, he’s been more consistent at this level with 11 paydays, three of which went for a top 40, the best of the bunch a T7 at the Procore Championship. He’s logged 42 rounds, short of the threshold to rank officially with other members, but he’d otherwise be positioned highly in many ball-striking metrics. With unfamiliar greens at Black Desert Resort, his is the preferred profile, so to snag plus value for a guy who doesn’t miss cuts is a bonus.