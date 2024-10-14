Power Rankings: Shriners Children's Open

With every good plot there is an antagonist. While Kim might be peering at the other 131 in the field as his en masse, all entrants will be grappling with decidedly unusual weather conditions for at least the first two days. Sustained winds of almost 20 mph for the opening round are expected to freshen on Friday. Indeed, the roof is open. With it, daytime highs will plummet from right around 90 degrees early in the week to maybe not even 70 the rest of the way. Breezes will diminish gradually all weekend to set up for a sprint to the finish line.