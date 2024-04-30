Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

S.H. Kim (+10000) … Although April tilted toward rewarding the shortest odds on the board among winners and thus a diversion from the theme that opened the season, he would not be that at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This also would require the 25-year-old from South Korea to sharpen his irons. However, he’s twice a winner abroad, so a victory this week would be unprecedented for him only on the PGA TOUR. He debuted at TPC Craig Ranch last year where a third-round 74 spoiled an otherwise strong performance, so there’s an opportunity for redemption. He recently finished T14 in the Hill Country of the Valero Texas Open. But again, holding his own on approach is the key. He’s 27th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and sixth in converting greens in regulation into par breakers, so he’s near the top of the class as it concerns the second component of the shootout.