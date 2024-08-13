Sleeper Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Maverick McNealy (+8000) … Zeroing in on only those seeded 51-70, Viktor Hovland (57th) is the standout, but he’s only +3500 to win and he’s the 2023 FedExCup champion, so he’s not the right fit for this context. The problem with McNealy, who’s 59th and only three weeks removed from a season-best T3 at the 3M Open, is that he’s a non-winner on the PGA TOUR. In the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, only Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship) and Will Zalatoris (2022 FedEx St. Jude) recorded their breakthrough victories in the series. However, there is the layer that it wouldn’t be wrong to say that McNealy is at TPC Southwind on house money after opening the season on a Major Medical Extension. While he fulfilled it with considerable time to spare, he has to feel validated for remaining patient and committed to his recovery, so there’s only more to gain and nothing to lose. In his only prior appearance at TPC Southwind, he was upended by a third-round 75 en route to a T31 in 2022. His other three rounds: 67, 67, 65.