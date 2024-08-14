Bolton: Look for Viktor Hovland to make run at defending FedExCup crown

Chris Kirk (+110 = Top 30) … It’s funny how we can forget about winners early in the season. He was the first No. 1 in the FedExCup when he won The Sentry to start the year and didn’t drift outside the top 10 until the second half of May. Now 28th, he’s on the bubble to pay off the front-loaded boon for a trip to East Lake, and he’s treated with an opener where he finished T16 a year ago. He also turned in a T6 at TPC Southwind in 2018. There’s more of a sum-is-greater-than-its-parts profile nowadays for the 39-year-old, and that’s just fine for modest plus value for this finish.