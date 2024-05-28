Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Brice Garnett (+450) … Connecting these dots requires no more than an understanding of his strength and its fit for the test. Forever one of the most underrated ball-strikers on the PGA TOUR, the 40-year-old found paydirt once again at the Puerto Rico Open in March. Both of his wins on the circuit have occurred on paspalum greens but his ability to control his ball flight and shape shots with so much regularity demands respect (and a unit) for this finish in his return to Hamilton Golf and Country Club, itself a payoff for shot-makers. He recently finished T18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, renowned for its requirement to work the ball both ways. And neither course asks the golfer to pull the driver often. Although the program to remove many trees on this week’s site was necessary, the century-plus-old design tipping at just 7,084 yards tosses a bone to the older guard who can’t win long-drive contests.