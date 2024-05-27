Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open

With new closely mown areas around greens replacing the previous omnipresence of collars, the course introduces a variety of shots and can require more imagination to get onto the greens. Like they were in 2019, greens again are poised to touch 11-1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter, but the lushest of the bluegrass rough is down a bit to 3-3/4 inches. Drivers will take a back seat to the precision and frequency of setting up scoring opportunities. It’s no different to Colonial where the field was learning the nuance of new skin on old bones, but scoring figures to be much lower this week.