Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic

Matt NeSmith (+125 = Top 40) … It was during the first October of the 2022-23 season when he built a foundation on which to rely for the remainder, but the T9-T2-T9 burst would be relegated to ancient history as he’d finish last of 70 in the FedExCup Playoffs. His 2024 card was secured but it was an opportunity lost as it concerns qualifying for the Signature Events in 2024. Well, he’s still within reach of The Next 10 and he’s on the upswing once again with a pair of top 25s in his last three starts. While we’ll settle for this prop, he recorded a top-15 finish in his first two tries at Sea Island (2019, 2020).