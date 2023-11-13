FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic

With the top 50 already locked in, players have been jostling for positions No. 51-60 throughout the FedExCup Fall, known as The Next 10. Those who finish in The Next 10 after The RSM Classic earn exemptions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, two of the first three Signature Events of the 2024 season. Also at stake in Sea Island is final positioning in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings. Those who finish in the top 125 at the season’s end earn full status for the 2024 season, meaning entry into all Full Field events.

