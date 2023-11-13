FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
See what each player needs to move into The Next 10 and top 125 this week at Sea Island
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island for The RSM Classic, the FedExCup Fall finale, where players will look to take advantage of their final opportunity to earn points and secure status ahead of the 2024 season.
With the top 50 already locked in, players have been jostling for positions No. 51-60 throughout the FedExCup Fall, known as The Next 10. Those who finish in The Next 10 after The RSM Classic earn exemptions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, two of the first three Signature Events of the 2024 season. Also at stake in Sea Island is final positioning in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings. Those who finish in the top 125 at the season’s end earn full status for the 2024 season, meaning entry into all Full Field events.
Read below to see what finish each player needs to break into The Next 10 at this week’s RSM Classic.
Minimum points, finish needed for chance to move into The Next 10
|Player
|Rank
|Points
|Min. Points Needed
|Min. Finish Needed
|Ryder, Sam
|60
|925
|-
|-
|Hubbard, Mark
|61
|914
|11
|Solo 45th
|Jaeger, Stephan
|62
|912
|13
|Solo 43rd
|Detry, Thomas
|63
|891
|34
|Solo 26th
|Noren, Alex
|64
|890
|35
|Solo 25th
|Riley, Davis
|66
|870
|55
|Solo 15th
|Wu, Brandon
|67
|869
|56
|Two-way T14
|Mitchell, Keith
|69
|792
|133
|Solo fourth
|Buckley, Hayden
|70
|791
|134
|Solo fourth
|Suh, Justin
|71
|781
|144
|Three-way T3
|Rai, Aaron
|72
|765
|160
|Two-way T3
|NeSmith, Matt
|73
|764
|161
|Two-way T3
|Stevens, Sam
|74
|760
|165
|Solo third
|Villegas, Camilo*
|75
|759
|166
|Solo third
|Thompson, Davis
|76
|727
|198
|Three-way T2
|Lee, K.H.
|78
|718
|207
|Three-way T2
|Taylor, Ben
|83
|642
|283
|Solo second
|Shelton, Robby
|85
|637
|288
|Solo second
|Pendrith, Taylor
|86
|636
|289
|Solo second
|Eckroat, Austin
|87
|630
|295
|Solo second
|Tarren, Callum
|88
|626
|299
|Solo second
|Bhatia, Akshay
|89
|603
|322
|Win
|Wu, Dylan
|90
|592
|333
|Win
|Lingmerth, David
|93
|566
|359
|Win
|Lashley, Nate
|94
|565
|360
|Win
|Åberg, Ludvig
|96
|558
|367
|Win
|Lower, Justin
|98
|524
|401
|Win
|Gordon, Will
|99
|523
|402
|Win
|Alexander, Tyson
|100
|522
|403
|Win
|Young, Carson
|101
|519
|406
|Win
|Streelman, Kevin
|103
|510
|415
|Win
|Blair, Zac
|105
|501
|424
|Win
|Duncan, Tyler
|106
|493
|432
|Win
|Baddeley, Aaron
|107
|493
|432
|Win
|Hadley, Chesson
|108
|491
|434
|Win
|Horschel, Billy
|110
|485
|440
|Win
|Sigg, Greyson
|111
|479
|446
|Win
|Yu, Kevin
|112
|474
|451
|Win
|Stallings, Scott
|113
|471
|454
|Win
|Laird, Martin
|115
|465
|460
|Win
|Martin, Ben
|117
|463
|462
|Win
|Ramey, Chad
|118
|458
|467
|Win
|Malnati, Peter
|119
|446
|479
|Win
|Schmid, Matti
|120
|444
|481
|Win
|Ghim, Doug
|121
|443
|482
|Win
|Echavarria, Nico
|122
|442
|483
|Win
|Merritt, Troy
|123
|441
|484
|Win
|Novak, Andrew
|124
|440
|485
|Win
|Yuan, Carl
|125
|437
|488
|Win
|Norlander, Henrik
|126
|431
|494
|Win
Read below to see what finish each player needs to break into the top 125 at this week’s RSM Classic.
Asterisk denotes players who are exempt for the 2024 season due to tournament winner status.
Minimum points, finish needed for chance to move into the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall
|Player
|Rank
|Points
|Min. Points Needed
|Min. Finish Needed
|Yuan, Carl
|125
|437
|Norlander, Henrik
|126
|431
|6
|Solo 55th
|McNealy, Maverick
|127
|414
|23
|Solo 33rd
|Moore, Ryan
|128
|385
|52
|Two-way T16
|Pan, C.T.
|129
|383
|54
|Two-way T15
|Kizzire, Patton
|130
|381
|56
|Two-way T14
|Palmer, Ryan
|131
|376
|61
|Two-way T12
|Dou, Zecheng
|132
|368
|69
|Solo 11th
|Piercy, Scott
|133
|356
|81
|Two-way T8
|Hickok, Kramer
|134
|354
|83
|Solo eighth
|Champ, Cameron*
|135
|353
|84
|Solo eighth
|Smotherman, Austin
|136
|349
|88
|Solo seventh
|Daffue, MJ
|137
|345
|92
|Two-way T6
|Long, Adam
|138
|344
|93
|Two-way T6
|Walker, Jimmy
|139
|324
|113
|Two-way T4
|Endycott, Harrison
|140
|314
|123
|Solo fourth
|Schwab, Matthias
|144
|280
|157
|Two-way T3
|Higgs, Harry
|145
|277
|160
|Two-way T3
|Knox, Russell
|146
|270
|167
|Solo third
|Cook, Austin
|147
|267
|170
|Solo third
|Haley II, Paul
|148
|263
|174
|Solo third
|Simpson, Webb*
|149
|261
|176
|Solo third
|Hoffman, Charley
|150
|255
|182
|Solo third
|Kodaira, Satoshi
|151
|253
|184
|Solo third
|Cink, Stewart*
|152
|246
|191
|Three-way T2
|Redman, Doc
|154
|243
|194
|Three-way T2
|Werenski, Richy
|155
|237
|200
|Three-way T2
|Gribble, Cody
|156
|229
|208
|Three-way T2
|Kraft, Kelly
|157
|227
|210
|Three-way T2
|Roy, Kevin
|158
|218
|219
|Three-way T2
|Percy, Cameron
|159
|217
|220
|Two-way T2
|Whaley, Vince
|160
|216
|221
|Two-way T2
|Tway, Kevin
|161
|213
|224
|Two-way T2
|Trainer, Martin
|162
|209
|228
|Two-way T2
|Garnett, Brice
|163
|203
|234
|Two-way T2
|Goya, Tano
|164
|203
|234
|Two-way T2
|Dufner, Jason
|165
|201
|236
|Two-way T2
|O'Hair, Sean
|166
|200
|237
|Two-way T2
|Armour, Ryan
|167
|200
|237
|Two-way T2
|Johnson, Zach
|168
|196
|241
|Two-way T2
|Brehm, Ryan*
|169
|194
|243
|Two-way T2
|Grant, Brent
|170
|191
|246
|Solo second
|Noh, S.Y.
|172
|186
|251
|Solo second
|Frittelli, Dylan
|173
|185
|252
|Solo second
|Griffin, Lanto
|174
|179
|258
|Solo second
|Cone, Trevor
|175
|177
|260
|Solo second
|Chappell, Kevin
|176
|174
|263
|Solo second
|Murray, Grayson
|177
|172
|265
|Solo second
|McGreevy, Max
|178
|170
|267
|Solo second
|Streb, Robert
|179
|166
|271
|Solo second
|Stroud, Chris
|180
|158
|279
|Solo second
|Núñez, Augusto
|181
|154
|283
|Solo second
|Lebioda, Hank
|183
|148
|289
|Solo second
|Harrington, Scott
|184
|144
|293
|Solo second
|Harrington, Padraig
|186
|133
|304
|Win
|Byrd, Jonathan
|188
|125
|312
|Win
|Bryan, Wesley
|189
|124
|313
|Win
|Molinari, Francesco*
|190
|121
|316
|Win
|Werbylo, Trevor
|191
|120
|317
|Win
|Westmoreland, Kyle
|192
|115
|322
|Win
|Stuard, Brian
|193
|114
|323
|Win
|Kang, Sung
|195
|102
|335
|Win
|Herman, Jim
|197
|100
|337
|Win
|Watney, Nick
|198
|98
|339
|Win
|McGirt, William
|199
|98
|339
|Win
|Blixt, Jonas
|200
|93
|344
|Win
|Gay, Brian
|201
|82
|355
|Win
|Kisner, Kevin*
|202
|82
|355
|Win
|Landry, Andrew
|203
|73
|364
|Win
|Gligic, Michael
|204
|68
|369
|Win
|Barnes, Ricky
|205
|67
|370
|Win
|Lindheim, Nicholas
|206
|66
|371
|Win
|Crane, Ben
|224
|19
|418
|Win