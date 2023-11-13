PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Latest

FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic

See what each player needs to move into The Next 10 and top 125 this week at Sea Island

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island for The RSM Classic, the FedExCup Fall finale, where players will look to take advantage of their final opportunity to earn points and secure status ahead of the 2024 season.

    With the top 50 already locked in, players have been jostling for positions No. 51-60 throughout the FedExCup Fall, known as The Next 10. Those who finish in The Next 10 after The RSM Classic earn exemptions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, two of the first three Signature Events of the 2024 season. Also at stake in Sea Island is final positioning in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings. Those who finish in the top 125 at the season’s end earn full status for the 2024 season, meaning entry into all Full Field events.

    Read below to see what finish each player needs to break into The Next 10 at this week’s RSM Classic.

    Minimum points, finish needed for chance to move into The Next 10

    PlayerRankPointsMin. Points NeededMin. Finish Needed
    Ryder, Sam60925--
    Hubbard, Mark6191411Solo 45th
    Jaeger, Stephan6291213Solo 43rd
    Detry, Thomas6389134Solo 26th
    Noren, Alex6489035Solo 25th
    Riley, Davis6687055Solo 15th
    Wu, Brandon6786956Two-way T14
    Mitchell, Keith69792133Solo fourth
    Buckley, Hayden70791134Solo fourth
    Suh, Justin71781144Three-way T3
    Rai, Aaron72765160Two-way T3
    NeSmith, Matt73764161Two-way T3
    Stevens, Sam74760165Solo third
    Villegas, Camilo*75759166Solo third
    Thompson, Davis76727198Three-way T2
    Lee, K.H.78718207Three-way T2
    Taylor, Ben83642283Solo second
    Shelton, Robby85637288Solo second
    Pendrith, Taylor86636289Solo second
    Eckroat, Austin87630295Solo second
    Tarren, Callum88626299Solo second
    Bhatia, Akshay89603322Win
    Wu, Dylan90592333Win
    Lingmerth, David93566359Win
    Lashley, Nate94565360Win
    Åberg, Ludvig96558367Win
    Lower, Justin98524401Win
    Gordon, Will99523402Win
    Alexander, Tyson100522403Win
    Young, Carson101519406Win
    Streelman, Kevin103510415Win
    Blair, Zac105501424Win
    Duncan, Tyler106493432Win
    Baddeley, Aaron107493432Win
    Hadley, Chesson108491434Win
    Horschel, Billy110485440Win
    Sigg, Greyson111479446Win
    Yu, Kevin112474451Win
    Stallings, Scott113471454Win
    Laird, Martin115465460Win
    Martin, Ben117463462Win
    Ramey, Chad118458467Win
    Malnati, Peter119446479Win
    Schmid, Matti120444481Win
    Ghim, Doug121443482Win
    Echavarria, Nico122442483Win
    Merritt, Troy123441484Win
    Novak, Andrew124440485Win
    Yuan, Carl125437488Win
    Norlander, Henrik126431494Win

    Read below to see what finish each player needs to break into the top 125 at this week’s RSM Classic.

    Asterisk denotes players who are exempt for the 2024 season due to tournament winner status.

    Minimum points, finish needed for chance to move into the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall

    PlayerRankPointsMin. Points NeededMin. Finish Needed
    Yuan, Carl125437
    Norlander, Henrik1264316Solo 55th
    McNealy, Maverick12741423Solo 33rd
    Moore, Ryan12838552Two-way T16
    Pan, C.T.12938354Two-way T15
    Kizzire, Patton13038156Two-way T14
    Palmer, Ryan13137661Two-way T12
    Dou, Zecheng13236869Solo 11th
    Piercy, Scott13335681Two-way T8
    Hickok, Kramer13435483Solo eighth
    Champ, Cameron*13535384Solo eighth
    Smotherman, Austin13634988Solo seventh
    Daffue, MJ13734592Two-way T6
    Long, Adam13834493Two-way T6
    Walker, Jimmy139324113Two-way T4
    Endycott, Harrison140314123Solo fourth
    Schwab, Matthias144280157Two-way T3
    Higgs, Harry145277160Two-way T3
    Knox, Russell146270167Solo third
    Cook, Austin147267170Solo third
    Haley II, Paul148263174Solo third
    Simpson, Webb*149261176Solo third
    Hoffman, Charley150255182Solo third
    Kodaira, Satoshi151253184Solo third
    Cink, Stewart*152246191Three-way T2
    Redman, Doc154243194Three-way T2
    Werenski, Richy155237200Three-way T2
    Gribble, Cody156229208Three-way T2
    Kraft, Kelly157227210Three-way T2
    Roy, Kevin158218219Three-way T2
    Percy, Cameron159217220Two-way T2
    Whaley, Vince160216221Two-way T2
    Tway, Kevin161213224Two-way T2
    Trainer, Martin162209228Two-way T2
    Garnett, Brice163203234Two-way T2
    Goya, Tano164203234Two-way T2
    Dufner, Jason165201236Two-way T2
    O'Hair, Sean166200237Two-way T2
    Armour, Ryan167200237Two-way T2
    Johnson, Zach168196241Two-way T2
    Brehm, Ryan*169194243Two-way T2
    Grant, Brent170191246Solo second
    Noh, S.Y.172186251Solo second
    Frittelli, Dylan173185252Solo second
    Griffin, Lanto174179258Solo second
    Cone, Trevor175177260Solo second
    Chappell, Kevin176174263Solo second
    Murray, Grayson177172265Solo second
    McGreevy, Max178170267Solo second
    Streb, Robert179166271Solo second
    Stroud, Chris180158279Solo second
    Núñez, Augusto181154283Solo second
    Lebioda, Hank183148289Solo second
    Harrington, Scott184144293Solo second
    Harrington, Padraig186133304Win
    Byrd, Jonathan188125312Win
    Bryan, Wesley189124313Win
    Molinari, Francesco*190121316Win
    Werbylo, Trevor191120317Win
    Westmoreland, Kyle192115322Win
    Stuard, Brian193114323Win
    Kang, Sung195102335Win
    Herman, Jim197100337Win
    Watney, Nick19898339Win
    McGirt, William19998339Win
    Blixt, Jonas20093344Win
    Gay, Brian20182355Win
    Kisner, Kevin*20282355Win
    Landry, Andrew20373364Win
    Gligic, Michael20468369Win
    Barnes, Ricky20567370Win
    Lindheim, Nicholas20666371Win
    Crane, Ben22419418Win
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.