The Five: Players with a lot on the line at The RSM Classic

Yuan enters this week on the most important bubble. The 26-year-old rookie from China who’s best known for the incredible gyrations that define his golf swing, currently sits at No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall. The top 125 after this week will be exempt into all Full-Field Events in 2024 and earn a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Nos. 126-150 in the FedExCup standings will be conditionally exempt for next year, available to play in tournaments when space is available. Being conditionally exempt makes a player’s schedule for the season more unpredictable and doesn’t give them the luxury of setting their own schedule.