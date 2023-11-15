Golfbet Insider: The RSM Classic

Si Woo Kim (+210 = Miss the Cut) … It’d be an educational exercise to review how the 24 golfers available on this board fare based on their draw. He opens on Plantation, so he has that going for him, but he also missed the cut in his last three trips. Yes, it’s been four years since the most recent but he also missed the cut in his only prior appearance of the FedExCup Fall for which he was No. 1 in my Power Rankings . Veteran gamers in all pursuits already are aware of his propensity to play Whac-A-Mole with us, so settling on a fraction of a unit for a rough week is reasonable.