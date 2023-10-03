Sleeper Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship

Hayden Buckley (+200 = Top 20) … So much for residual consternation about his recovery and reconnecting with competitive feels after missing a few weeks with a torn rib muscle. His value for a top 40 is longer than everyone else in his vicinity on the board, so it’s not worth reaching. Everyone is onto him now. In the only start of his return to action, he finished T52 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His performance was impressive except for the fact that he exhibited rust in his greenside game. Because it felt like he was out for longer than six weeks prior to reappearing for the FedExCup Playoffs, it’s hard to believe that it’s been a week longer than that since his last start in advance of this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. So, with additional rest and recovery and a 3-for-3 slate at CC of Jackson where he has a T4 (2021) and a T19 (2022), as well as a scoring average of 68.25 in his last eight rounds here, lean into the higher kickback.