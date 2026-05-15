Signature Scroll: 'Absurd' Aronimink stifles field; Rory McIlroy fights back at PGA Championship

With the pin tucked in the front-right quadrant, just beyond the false front, players repeatedly bailed 30 feet long and were happy with it, thankful not to funnel down the hill. A few bold players took it on, and most were quickly rejected, sent careening down the slope of despair. Justin Thomas missed short and faced a horrendously difficult bunker shot and rightly made bogey. He wasn’t the only one. I returned later to see Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Travis Smyth and many others look dejected as they came up short. I also watched Jordan Spieth somehow hit a bump-and-run from 67 yards into that slope and hit the closest shot I saw all day.