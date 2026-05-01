Signature Scroll: Cameron Young 2.0 leads by five shots into weekend; Scottie Scheffler takes dead aim

This week at the Cadillac Championship, Young was grouped with Scottie Scheffler in the marquee pairing and emerged as clearly the better player through 36 holes (but more on that below). Playing 31 holes on a 7,700-yard layout before making a single bogey, he now heads into the weekend five shots clear of an elite field. With Formula 1 setting up shop across town, Young now has the inside track to his second win of the year, his third in the last nine months, and a clear lane in the Player of the Year race – all before hitting the summer stretch of long and difficult venues that should play right into his hands.