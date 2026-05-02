Signature Scroll: Cameron Young channels Secretariat; Adam Scott races to 100 consecutive major starts

Entering the week, conventional wisdom suggested that Young would be a top contender at Doral because of his advantage off the tee. His sizeable advantage actually might be bigger if he were playing better on the longest holes: Young is just 1 under on the par 5s this week, including a banana ball off the tee Saturday on the par-5 10th that got a fortunate bounce off a palm tree. But he’s doing ample damage on the par 4s, playing the 10-hole collection in a potent combination of 11 birdies and 19 pars.