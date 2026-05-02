Signature Scroll: Cameron Young channels Secretariat; Adam Scott races to 100 consecutive major starts
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Highlights | Round 3 | Cadillac
Recapping Round 3 of the Cadillac Championship
Recapping Round 3 of the Cadillac Championship
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Cameron Young remains in command …
Channeling Secretariat
It’s only appropriate that, on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, Cameron Young offered his best Secretariat impression at Trump National Doral.
Up by five shots at the halfway point, Young kept his foot on the gas and now takes a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Cadillac Championship. He’s well on his way to a second win of the year – just ask his closest competitor.
“The tournament’s in his hands in his hands right now,” said Scottie Scheffler, who will play alongside Young in the final group Sunday. “I can go out and have a really good round, and if he has another really good round, he’s going to be a tough guy to catch.”
Young has been flat-out dominant throughout the bag. A 9-foot par putt on the 18th hole might not make a big difference in the long run, but it closed out a third-round 70 for Young and emphasized the balanced game on display in Miami: fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, third in SG: Tee-to-Green, second in SG: Putting and leading the field in Scrambling.
Entering the week, conventional wisdom suggested that Young would be a top contender at Doral because of his advantage off the tee. His sizeable advantage actually might be bigger if he were playing better on the longest holes: Young is just 1 under on the par 5s this week, including a banana ball off the tee Saturday on the par-5 10th that got a fortunate bounce off a palm tree. But he’s doing ample damage on the par 4s, playing the 10-hole collection in a potent combination of 11 birdies and 19 pars.
Young has made just two bogeys through 54 holes and has seemed like his usual unflappable self all week long. He didn’t blink while playing alongside Scheffler in the first two rounds, and while there is now a trio of players six shots adrift in second, including the world No. 1, it’s hard to see any name other than Young’s going on the trophy Sunday.
Playing through
- 📺 Final-round tee times at Doral have been moved up because of inclement weather. Here’s how to watch the coverage ...
- 🎥 See how we got to this point by catching up on the Round 3 highlights …
- 🇺🇸 Jim Furyk made his first moves as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. See who will be in the team room with him at Adare Manor …
Race to 100
Adam Scott took a big step Saturday toward reaching the century mark later this summer.
The Aussie has been a model of consistency for nearly a quarter-century. After playing The Open in 2001, finishing T47 just days after his 21st birthday, he has played in every single major since. The streak reached 98 at the Masters, and he’ll easily qualify for this month’s PGA Championship via his world ranking. But the U.S. Open, which would be 100 in a row, remains a question mark.
Scott was in the final group last year at Oakmont but faded down the stretch amid soggy conditions; while a top-10 finish would’ve secured an exemption to Shinnecock Hills, he finished T12. So his spot in this year’s field will come down to world ranking: With the top 60 after the PGA Championship exempt for Shinnecock, Scott entered this week at No. 54 and is drifting in the wrong direction.
Things got off to a rough start Thursday, as he tumbled to the bottom of the standings thanks in part to playing a wrong ball. He steadied the ship on Friday, then moved into the top 25 with one of the rounds of the day, a 6-under 66. It took three days, but the Aussie finally rekindled the form that helped him lift a trophy at Doral in 2016, the last time the TOUR visited.
“It’s been a decade of like trying to figure out the game all the time,” Scott said. “I’m happy to be out here doing it still.”
Scott is now in a position to snag a few well-timed OWGR points with his result this week, and he’ll play another no-cut event next week at the Truist Championship before heading toward Aronimink. Suddenly, his prospects of staying inside the top 60 by the May 18 cutoff are quite rosy.
Back in 2018, Scott famously had to make a trip to sectional qualifying to snag a U.S. Open invite. He made the cut, and the streak endured. Now it’s looking more and more like he’ll be able to avoid a similar detour next month.
Parting shots
- 5️⃣ Scottie Scheffler circled five birdies in the third round but still had a few chances go by the wayside. The world No. 1 lost strokes on the greens for the second time this week and sits 41st for the week in SG: Putting. “See a few more putts go in, I think it’s a different story,” Scheffler lamented.
- 🇳🇴 Kristoffer Reitan woke up on Tuesday expecting to play a casual round in West Palm Beach with Rasmus Højgaard and Marco Penge. Instead, he was a late add to the Cadillac Championship field and now sits T2 through 54 holes. Here’s more on the Norwegian taking advantage of an unexpected opportunity.
- 🚀 Ben Griffin is in position for a much-needed result. After a three-win breakout in 2025, he has yet to crack the top 15 in 11 individual starts this season. Griffin missed three straight cuts in Florida in March but has found his footing this week and sits T5 after three straight rounds of 70 or better.
- 😞 The Jordan Spieth experience featured a few too many valleys Saturday, including a watery double bogey on the difficult 18th. His 3-over 75 beat only seven players in the third round and dropped him outside the top 10.